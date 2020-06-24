Russell Hargis, 50, of Hartsburg, MO passed away in the home on Friday June 19th. He fought a hard fight against Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer and finally defeated it as he transitioned to go home with God. Russell was born March 30th, 1970 in Columbia to Larry Hargis and Kay (Martin) Hargis- Beissenherz.

Russell grew up on a farm in South Columbia and was proud of the time he spent in 4-H and FFA. After high School he spent 13 years working for Payless Cashways, where he made many lifetime friends. After his retail days, he opened his own remodeling business for several years. Before going into commercial electrical sales, until his diagnosis.

Russell valued family above all else and was fighting to stay on this Earth to teach his girls everything he could. He leaves behind three strong beautiful girls, who know the value of hard work, family and caring for others. His legacy lives on.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Kassie Hargis and three daughters, Kaylee, Allison and Larryn. His mother, Kay Beissenherz and a brother, John (Erin) Hargis. His grandfather, Dorsey Martin. Four nephews, Trent and Blaine Hargis and Hunter and Hayden Hughes and one niece, Courtney Hargis. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and many longtime friends who were like family to him.

Russell’s father, Larry Hargis, his Grandmother Geraldine Martin and grandparents Jack and Bonnie Hargis, one aunt preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in care of the family.