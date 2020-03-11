Rosalee Marie Higgins, 88, of Jefferson City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Hartsburg. She was born on April 24, 1931 in Hartsburg, the daughter of Arthur and Emilia (Stumpf) Thomas. Rosalee was united in marriage on September 3, 1950 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hartsburg to Ralph Higgins, who preceded her in death on March 21, 2010.

Rosalee was a graduate of Jefferson City High School. She worked for Tweedie’s Shoe and International Shoe. Rosalee was employed by Scholastic from 1968 until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and the Friendship Club. She enjoyed bird watching, working in the yard, going to garage sales and fishing with Ralph. Most of all, Rosalee cherished the memories made with her children and grandchildren.

Rosalee is survived by her children: Ralph Higgins (Charlotte) of Jefferson City, Pamela Vaughn (William) of Hartsburg and Denise Stiers (Dan) of Hartsburg; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother: Carl Thomas.

Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Hawthorn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery or Hospice Compassus.

