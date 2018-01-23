Bartel, Ronald E., age 68, passed away suddenly on January 18, 2018 in his Columbia home.

Ron is survived by his cherished daughter, Betsy (Morgan) Cassels, his most perfect grandchildren, Grace, Carrie, Celia and Ethan, all of Tallahassee, FL; his father & best friend, Mel (Bernita) Bartel, sister Cyndy (Joe) Crider, sister Nancy (Gary) Cooper and brother Ed Bartel; his nieces, Ashley (Jon) Thornhill and Heather Bartel, nephew, Landon Bartel, grand-nieces Haylie, Lacey, Sophie & Melody; many fun-loving cousins; and Ron’s long-time love, Jean Hitt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bancroft, and niece, Christin Cooper.

After graduating from Hickman High School in Columbia and attending Truman State University in Kirksville, Ron entered his 40+ year career in the automobile industry in Florida and Tennessee, returning to Columbia for the past 20 years, the last 4 of which he enjoyed his association with Moberly Auto Auction as their sales representative.

Ron’s gusto for life, music, and the written word is legendary; he didn’t miss much, always had time to spend with his wide circle of friends, most of whom considered Ron their best friend. He will be greatly missed. always. The mold has been broken.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Friday, January 26, from 4-7 pm at D. Rowe’s Restaurant’s side room, 1005 Club Village Drive, Columbia. Bring your favorite Ron Bartel story.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almeta Crayton Community Programs, PO Box 8164, Columbia 65205.