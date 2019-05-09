Robert Lee Eggers of Ashland, passed away May 8, 2019 at his home, he was 72 years old.

Robert was born August 12, 1946 in Higginsvile, the son of Herman and Louise (Haesemeyer) Eggers. Robert married Shirley Taylor on December 19, 1970 and she survives. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland. Robert (Lee) retired from University of Missouri KOMU Channel 8 in Columbia as a chief engineer.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Burial will follow in Higginsville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 at the funeral home.

He is survived by three daughters, Karissa (David Arends) Plummer of Miami, Mo, Michelle (Matt Lammers) Nunley and Denise Eggers of Ashland; one brother, Ray (Nancy) Eggers of Independence; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers memorial Contributions are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland 606 Redwood Drive Ashland Mo 65010