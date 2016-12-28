Robert Joseph Crump, of Columbia, passed away December 23, 2016 at the University of Missouri, he was 72 years old.

Bob was born June 8, 1944 in Washington, Mo, the son of Robert Lawson and Neville Holzhauser Crump. He married Carolyn Elaine Mize on June 3, 1972 in New Franklin. He retired from Pepsi as a route salesman. Then he went as an over the road truck driver for several companies. Bob was a member of the Twilight Masonic Lodge in Columbia, Scottish Rite of Columbia, and serving as Ambassador of the Moolah Shrine of St. Louis, member of the OES Chapter# 309. Bob loved his grandchildren and being outside working in the yard.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday December 27, 2016 at 10:30 am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Burial was in the Christian Church Cemetery in Boonsboro, Mo.

Visitation was held from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Monday, December 26th, 2016 at the funeral home. Survivors include, his wife, Carolyn Elaine Crump of Columbia; his mother, Neville Crump of Ashland; two sons, Robert Charles (Kathryn Ivy) Crump and Aaron Branden Crump of Boonville; one sister, Deanna Sue (Ronald Dee) Woods of Columbia; five grandchildren, Lawson Taylor Crump, Clayton James Crump, David Anthony Estep, William Haywood Coburn and Haley Anne Coburn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lawson Crump.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital in care of the family.