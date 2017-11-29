R.E. Voorheis 1925-2017

Rozier Elroy (known by everyone at R.E.) Voorheis, 91, completed his earthly journey and was welcomed into heaven with Jesus Christ on November 26, 2017. Guests may pay respects at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia, Missouri on Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with services on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at Harrisburg Baptist Church, 340 Sexton Street in Harrisburg. Burial in Harrisburg City Cemetery.

R.E. was born on December 23, 1925 in Northern Boone County Missouri to Nelson and Mafra Sims Voorheis.

He went to Barnett, a one-room school house, until the 8th grade and then graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as a radioman and read Morse Code on the destroyer escort USS Formoe in the Pacific.

He married Betty Jo Stidham in 1950 and she preceded him in death in 2005. They purchases 80 acres and a two story home and began a farming operation in addition to operating a lime and fertilizer business with his brother-in-law Gerald McBride. The farming operation was expanded several times and is now in grass and hay supporting a commercial beef cattle operation.

He always enjoyed going to auctions and came home from one auction and told Betty that he could do a better job selling than that auctioneer. Betty encouraged him to go to auction school and R.E. graduated from Missouri Auction School in 1959. He soon joined the National Auctioneers Association and the Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association and started attending conferences and learning from other auctioneers. R.E. and Betty attended 25 consecutive national conferences all over the United States. R.E. was inducted into both the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame and Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame. For over 50 years, he supported youth projects and helped sell the 4H and FFA projects in Boone and Howard Counties. He also donated countless hours to churches, charities, and other civic organizations selling whatever was found to raise money. R.E., as a classic auctioneer, was featured on the cover of Missouri Life magazine in 1981.

He served the Harrisburg community as deacon at the Harrisburg Baptist Church and for many years was Sunday School Superintendent. He also served the community as a Harrisburg school board member, and Boone County Historical Society board member. Recently he was presented the prestigious Pioneer Award by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Surviving are: one son, Brent (Rhonda) Voorheis of Harrisburg, granddaughters; Melody Voorheis and friend, Mike Wolf of Holts Summit, Tiffany (Jake) Lederle of Sweetwater, Texas and Kathleen (Jordan) Dressler of Harrisburg. Great grandchildren include: Brena and Brayden Friesz, and Jackson and William Lederle. One brother, Bob (Mary Lou) Voorheis of Raytown, Mo. and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Marjorie McBride.

The family sincerely wishes to express thanks for Sharon Davis for her companionship and friendship. The family also wishes to thank the compassionate personnel at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital for the excellent and dignified care that R.E. received.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to the Voorheis Family Scholarship Fund in care of Harrisburg High School.