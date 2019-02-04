Penny S. Martie (Parman), 67, of Ashland, Missouri met her Lord & Savior on February 4, 2019. Penny was born November 15, 1951 to Hobert and Mary Lee Parman (Walker). On July 31, 1970, Penny married her high school sweetheart Frederick Martie (who preceded her in death on February 12, 2018). Together they raised 2 daughters, Angela Martie (Tom Chicovsky) and Jennifer Lee (Donnie). Fred and Penny were then blessed with 9 grandchildren, Allisha (Nick Andrews) & Steven Roberts, Brianna & Katie Lee, Alyssa, Zack, Zander, Caleb & Emma Chicovsky. They also had a Great-grand son, Killian Andrews & are also expecting another later this year.

As a young teenager, Penny had a heart for caring. She started her lifetime career at Ellis Fischel where she retired in 2002. Those early years also introduced a sly, side-talking teenage boy she ended up marrying. They had a special love (eventually) and commitment not only to their Lord and Savior, but to one another. In the mid 80’s, they became the pastors of Living Faith Church where she ministered, loved, guided and nurtured many people that would later become their “framily.” In 2000, much to the dismay of her families (and dogs) ears, she joined the Boone County Fire District Pipe and Drums where she (thankfully) honed her bagpiping skills. She spent the next 18 years traveling with her Pipe and Drum family playing parades, funerals, air shows and even played for some cows (without request from the cows, of course).

Penny’s wit, charm, sass and “style” will be missed most by her daughters, grandchildren, sister Donna (Danny) Perkins, brother-in-law Pete Melvin, her children, grandchildren and great-children. Along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and framily. She was preceded in death by her parents, her love Fred, sisters Joanne Sapp and Debbie Melvin, and a brother Roger Dale.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Praise Assembly Church at 4300 Clark Lane, Columbia, Mo., with dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to KJAB Southern Gospel radio at KJAB.com or 621 W. Monroe, Mexico, Mo. 65265.