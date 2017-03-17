Paul Renoe 1929-2017

Paul Gene Renoe, 87 of New Bloomfield, passed away on March 16, 2017, at Fulton Manor.

Mr. Renoe was born on August 15, 1929, at his family’s farm outside of New Bloomfield to the late James F. and Lora Blythe Renoe. He married Rita Lane, who survives on the family farm, on December 21, 1947.

Mr. Renoe worked for many years for Shelter Insurance in Columbia as a supervisor of data processing. He also worked for the Callaway Electric Cooperative, and later served as member of the Board of Directors for many years as well as serving five terms on the New Bloomfield Board of Education.

After retiring, Mr. Renoe was elected to the Callaway County Commission as the Western District Commissioner where he served for two terms. He was a lifelong member of Hopewell Baptist Church, New Bloomfield, where he was a longtime Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was an avid Fox Hunter. Mr. Renoe lived almost his entire life on the family farm.

He is not only survived by his wife of 69 years but four children, Paula (Jerry) Allen of New Bloomfield, Jana (Jim) Keathley of Marquand, Greg (Susan) Renoe of Columbia, and Lorna (Shawn) Cockrum of New Bloomfield. He dearly loved his nine grandsons and spoiled his two granddaughters along with his seven great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by a son.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 21, at Hopewell Baptist Church, New Bloomfield. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. with memorial services at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church.