Natalina A. Nichols passed away at Columbia Manor in Columbia on August 11, 2019, she was 89 years old. Natalina was born October 31, 1929 in Grosseto, Italy, the daughter of Gino and Lotaria Galli. She was married to James McGee and he preceded her in death. She later married Joseph Ross Nichols in 1952 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. She loved cooking for and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Robinson Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Ashland with a graveside service immediately following in New Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughters, JoAnn Davis of Columbia, Edna Lee (Larry) Allen of Grain Valley and Natalie Dawn (Brent) Hayden of Lawrence, Kansas; one brother, Natalino (Aurora) Galli of Homestead, Florida; her daughter-in-law, Marie McGee of Ashland; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, James McGee, one step-son, Joseph Lelon Nichols and one brother, Ennio Galli.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.