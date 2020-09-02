Nancy Basinger Hoerschgen of Ashland passed away on August 28, 2020, she was 62 years old. Nancy was born March 3, 1958 in Columbia, the daughter of Chester and Lorraine Rice Basinger.

Nancy was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved life and her family. After retiring from Sqaure D/Schneider Electric in 2017, she achieved her dream of having a place in Cozumel, where she loved scuba diving. She also enjoyed photography, riding her Harley, and traveling. She was always off to the next adventure and lived her life to the fullest.

Memorial Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on September 4th, 2020 at 6:00pm, with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00.

Nancy is survived by her mother, Lorraine Basinger of Ashland, two daughters, Melissa (Ryan) Scheer of Ashland, Dana (Chris) Sanning of Jefferson City, five grandchildren, Brooke, and Dalton Sanning, Kade, Jacey and Allie Scheer, her great grandson, Elijah Brown; her significant other, Barry Bryson of Jefferson City, her sisters

Judy (Larry) Burnett and Marilyn (Clint) Benedict 0f Ashland, Patricia (Wayne) Hill of Centralia,

Sharon (Everett) Brown and Helen (Jimmy) Bittle of Hartsburg; her brothers, David (Jennifer) Basinger of Unionville, Iowa and Ronnie (Sharon) Basinger of Ashland; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Basinger one brother, Chester Jr. and one sister, Glenda Engert.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Nancy’s grandchildren education fund in care of the family.