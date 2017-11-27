Myrtle F. Purcell of Ashland, passed away November 24, 2017 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 92 years old. She was born October 11, 1925 in Ashland, the daughter of Joseph and Beulah Wilson Holzhauser.

Myrtle married Marvin Purcell on June 12, 1948 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker all her life. Myrtle was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ashland.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 27th , 2017 at 11:00 at New Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Mike (Nita Ruth) Purcell of Ashland; grandchildren, Mike Purcell Jr, Byron and Stephanie Cossairt, one great grandchild, Attichus.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.