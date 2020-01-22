Morris C. Stokes passed away on January 08, 2020 at Columbia Manor in Columbia, Missouri.

He was born June 14, 1923 in Commerce Texas. Mr Stokes served in the US Army, and the US Navy during World War II. He graduated from Oklahoma State University, with a BS in Business Administration. Morris was married to Virginia Stokes, also from Ashland, for 68 years. She preceeded him in death on March 29, 2013.

He served as an Alderman on Ashland City Council.

Mr. Stokes is survived by a daughter, Jo Clark, a sister, Eloise Cotten, and two grandchildren, Marcus Clark, and Elizabeth Mendoza. He is also survived by three great grandchildren Jason Clark, Anthony Mendoza, and Gabriella Mendoza.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia Missouri.