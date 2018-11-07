Mitchell Nichols Martin passed away November 3, 2018 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Mo., he was 93 years old. Mitchell was born April 29, 1925 in Ashland, the son of Frank and Helen Nichols Martin. He married Doris Wilcoxon on March 11, 1948 and she preceded him in death.

Mitchell served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He worked for C. L. Richardson Excavating as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.

Graveside services were held on November 6, 2018 at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland.

He is survived by two sons, Tom (Marcia) Martin of Clark, Bill (Kim) Martin of Ashland; one daughter, Anne (David) Lewis of Kearney: nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sally and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.