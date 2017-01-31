Maudie Mae Gibson     1932- 2017

A familiar smiling face at Moser’s Grocery Store will be missed. Maudie Mae Gibson, lovingly known as “Miss Mae” passed away January 25, 2017 at the age of 85.

Fiercely independent, Miss Mae insisted on mowing her own lawn and maintaining her own home. She took pride in facing the grocery store shelves so they would look pretty.

When Maudie Mae did not appear for work as scheduled, the good people of our town sprang into action, beating on doors until help arrived for Miss Mae. It was the only time in her life that she was admitted to a hospital. As a teenager she gave birth to her only child, Phillip Lovely, in a Nebraska farmhouse.

Miss Mae loved to gamble and held her own playing poker on Wednesday nights with a group of men half her age. She often joked that the only thing she was allergic to were husbands.

A strong work ethic and love of a good party carried Mae through life.

Thank you, Miss Mae.