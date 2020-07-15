Mary Ellen Wilson Hathman passed away at her home on March 28, 2020. Miss Hathman was 62 years old. Mary Ellen was born on December 13, 1957. She was the daughter of Jack B. and Mary V. Wilson.

Mary was a member of the Hartsburg Baptist Church. She worked for the 3M company from 1978 until her retirement. Mary loved fishing, bowling and last but not least, her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Nikki Steel and husband Tommy of Ashland, her son, William (Billy) Hathman of Ashland. She is survived by two granddaughters, Kinsley and Kyleigh Steel, one sister, Jackie Lammers and husband Finis, her Aunt Helen Thompson of Jefferson City, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and a beloved grandson, Dayne Hatyman.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hartsburg Baptist Church or the American Heart Association.

A memorial service will be held at Hartsburg Baptist Church on July 18 at 11:00 a.m. Mary’s ashes will be interred with Dayne’s at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery following the service.