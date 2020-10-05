Martin “David” Edmiston, Jr. born July 29, 1980, Columbia

Preceded in death by Mother, Jerri Rippeto. Survived by parents Marty and Mary Jo Edmiston and sister Cassie. Also survived by two daughters Heather and Marissa Edmiston, Columbia

David was a tow truck operator specializing in transporting of heavy equipment and machinery.

David was an avid sports enthusiast especially for the KC Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers. He enjoyed golf and fishing. He had a warm heart and big smile and will be missed by his family and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland from 9:30 to 11:00am, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00am.