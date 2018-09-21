Marlene Ann (Ackman) Selby, 79, of Ashland, Missouri passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Boone Hospital, with her husband and daughter by her side.

She was born May 27, 1939, the daughter of Herman (Fissel) and Mary (White) Ackman, who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Lewis Selby on July 6, 1957, at Peace United Church of Christ, Hartsburg, Mo., where she was a lifetime member.

Marlene worked at Boone County National Bank before retiring from Farm and Home Savings. Marlene loved her family and especially her two grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She loved spending time with them and going to their sporting events.

Marlene is survived by her husband Lewis, daughter Kim (Scott) Caldwell and two grandchildren Zackery and Haylee Ancell.

Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 23. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 24, with Rev. Dr. Carole Barner officiating. Both will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg. A private family service of interment will be held at Friedens Evangelical Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Friedens Evangelical Cemetery, C/O Peace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 19, Hartsburg, MO 65039 or Southern Boone County Senior Center, In Memory of Marlene Selby, 406 Douglas Drive, Ashland, MO 65010.

Arrangements are under the directions of Parker-Millard Funeral Services and Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left on line at www.parkermillard.com