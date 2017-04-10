Mark (Critter) Mayes of Ashland, passed away April 8, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center, he was 56 years old.

Mark was born July 22, 1960 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the son of Randy and Margaret Kellem, Mayes. He married Brenda Knipp September of 1992 in Columbia and she survives. Mark worked as a General Manager in Trailer Sales. He loved fishing and playing darts.

Survivors include, his wife, Brenda, his mother, Margaret Mayes: two daughters, Trisha Akers of Columbia and Monica Akers of Ashland; two grandchildren, MaKayla Himmel and Braxton Harrison; two brothers Randy Mayes and Larry Mayes; two sisters, Sherrie Brown and Cathy Evans.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association.

No services to be held.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.