Marilyn Louise Forsee of Ashland passed away January 4, 2019 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 75 years old.

Marilyn was born May 4, 1943 in Hartsburg, the daughter of Fred and Rachel Meyer Hesse. She married John Lester Forsee on October 19, 1963 in Hartsburg and he preceded her in death on April 02, 2017. Marilyn worked for State Farm Insurance and for the Southern Boone Schools as a cook. She retired from The Glascock Agency where she was a secretary for many years.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on January 10, 2019 at 1100 am with burial following in Freiden’s Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00pm at the funeral home on January 9, 2019.

Survivors include, her children, Darren (Mary) Forsee of Ashland, Brenda (Andy) Curtis of Ashland, Rachel (Roy) Merriott of Ashland, Jody (Steve Gillis) of Pensacola, Fla, and Kery (Travis) Arthur of Fulton; nine grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; one sister, Eileen (David) Wastak of Milwaukee, Wis.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Freiden’s Cemetery in Hartsburg, in care of the family.