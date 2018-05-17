Margaret Serva, 95, of Panama City,

passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. Margaret was born in Englewood, Mo., and lived in Panama City since the late 1950’s. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, she worked with the National Weather Service in Miami, and was one of the first women to fly into the eye of a hurricane. Margaret finished her career in Civil Service as a computer operator at the Navy Lab in Panama City Beach after 25 years service. She enjoyed traveling, golf, boating and fishing, and was a member of St. Andrew Baptist Church. Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lue Busch, her parents, Carroll and Wilkie Dell Sapp, and four brothers, Coburn, Hickman, Roger and Donnie Sapp.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, SMSGT Emil Serva, USAF, ret., of Panama City, two children, Sandra Ruppel (Jeff) of Lynn Haven and Bill Martin Busch (Cora) of Southport; two sisters, Lue Dell Nichols of Texas and Ruth Crane of Missouri; her grandchildren, Casey Ruppel (Amanda), Aaron Ruppel, Shelby Bierman (Sean), Beau Ruppel (Kristy) and Justin Busch (Shelly); and her great grandchildren, Gage Ruppel, Ezra Ruppel, Reid Bierman, Jake Busch and Nolin Busch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Conrad Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 421 Oak Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

Kent-Forest Lawn, 2403 Harrison Avenue, 763-4694

