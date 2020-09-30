Mable Louise Stone of Ashland, passed away surrounded by her family on September 25, 2020, she was 90 years old.

Louise was born February 12,1930 in Columbia, the daughter of Charlie and Dixie Wren Nichols.

She married Ezra Marshall Harmon on October 11, 1952 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1970, she later married Burnes (Bun) Stone on October 8, 1977 and he preceded her in death on September 29, 1985.

She worked for GTE as a telephone operator. She loved her family, quilting and going out to eat.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 6:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors include her children, Eddy Harmon, Kenny Harmon and Bill Harmon all of Ashland, Vickie (Alan) Gares of Hartsburg, Teresa (Curtis) Bennett of Ashland, her sister, Nelda Harmon of Ashland, eight grandchildren, Corey

(Michelle) Benke, Marshall Harmon, Ezra (Kelli) Harmon, Jessica (Darrell) Price, Wendy (Curt) Heckman, Ronnie Surface III, McKenzie and Sierra Nickerson, nine great grandchildren.

She was also preceded by one daughter, Debbie Nickerson, three brothers, Leonard, Kenneth and Rothie, four sisters, Velma, Delora, Lucy and Eva.