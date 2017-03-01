Lenora Manning 1931-2017

Lenora Ellen Manning 85, of Jefferson City, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 18, 1931 in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of the late Cecil Norwood and Mary Elizabeth “Mayme” (Scruggs) Scott.

She was united in marriage on September 12, 1953, in Harrison, Ark., to Willard Warren Manning who preceded her in death on August 27, 1994.

Lenora was a 1949 graduate of Eugene High School and a member of First Baptist Church.

She was dedicated in caring for her family as a homemaker. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lenora’s love for God was evident in the way she lived her daily life.

Survivors include four daughters, Elizabeth Ann ”Beth” (Barrett) Glascock, Hartsburg; Patty Jean (Jim) Uffmann, Jefferson City; Diana Sue (Ben) Luebbering, Morton, IL; and Christy Lee (David) Swaw, Foristell, MO; nine grandchildren, Erica (Ben) Canlas, Brandon (Courtney) Glascock, Nick (Jackie) Glascock, Bryce (Kim) Uffmann, Samantha (Jimmy) Marotta, Joshua (Samantha) Luebbering, Ethan (Sara) Luebbering, Bryan Swaw, and Kelsey (Will) Benda; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Norwood “Scotty” Scott, Jr. and four sisters, Lavern Ellen Scott, Martha Mae Scott, Betty Jean Ford, and Janet Sue Sapp.

Visitation will be 10-12 Noon Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 12 Noon Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home with the Rev. David Ford officiating.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, Dept. LA 23216, Pasadena, CA 91185-3216.

Those wishing to email condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.