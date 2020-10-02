Lela E. Anderson, of Hartsburg passed away October 1, 2020 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 92 years old. Lela was born February 1, 1928 in Claysville, Mo., the daughter of Charlie and Ruby Clara Reid, Quinn. She married Donald L. Anderson on October 29, 1949 and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2007.

She retired from Charles E. Still Hospital in Jefferson City, where she worked as a Lab Tech. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on October 09, 2020 at 12:00 pm at New Salem Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be one hour priorto service.

Survivors include her children, Darrell (Brenda) Anderson, Darin (Brenda) Anderson and Donna (Byron) Klemme, all of Hartsburg and Beverly (Mike) Kelly of Oregon. one sister-in-law, Helen Quinn of Hartsburg; eight grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.