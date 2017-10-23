Laurie Shawver, 61, of Ashland, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Myers & Smith Chapel with Doug Shelley, pastor of East Side Baptist Church, officiating.

Laurie was born February 8, 1956 in Tama, Iowa to Gladys Agnes Heishman Lenhart and Richard Lewis Lenhart.

She grew up in Iowa. She graduated from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with her Bachelor’s in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse in Columbia, Mo. She was a Lutheran.

Laurie is survived by her husband Charles Shawver of Ashland, Mo; one son: Phillip Shawver and wife Kelly of St. Charles, Mo; two daughters: Katherine Shawver of Big Spring and Sarah Shawver of Blacksburg, VA; one sister: Linda Albers and husband Mike of Greenville, N.C. and one grandson: Jaxyn Renteria of Big Spring.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gladys Heishman Lenhart and Lewis Lenhart.