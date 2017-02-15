Laurel Jane “Laurie” Fuemmeler of Mexico, Mo., died Saturday February 11, 2017 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

Laurie was born on June 25, 1953 in Columbia, to James S. and Alva Jane Cunningham. She graduated in 1971 from Hickman High School in Columbia and later received a BA degree from Stephens College and a MEd in Social Service/Agency Counseling from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Laurie was a member of P.E.O., DAR, UDC, DUV, and many other Heritage Organizations.

Laurie had resided in Mexico, Mo since 1979. She is survived by her parents, James S. and Alva Jane Sappington Cunningham of Columbia, and her longtime companion, Ivar Myer, of Mexico, MO. She is also survived by her daughter, Vivaca (Chet) Crowser and three grandchildren, Arden, Nora and Holden Crowser all of Missoula, Montana.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on February 16 at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland. Family will greet friends at the American Legion Post in Ashland at 12:00 PM.

Memorials can be sent to P.E.O. Chapter DK in care of Marybeth Kletti, 325 Woodlawn, Mexico, Mo. 65265; New Salem Cemetery Ass’n, Ashland, MO; or Cancer Research Center, 3501 Berrywood Drive, Columbia, Mo 65201.