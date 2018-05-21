Larry Wesley Reberry, age 66, passed away May 19, 2018 at the Harry S. Truman’s Veterans Hospital in Columbia. A hero in his family’s heart and he will be greatly missed.

Larry was born September 10, 1951 in Fairfax, Missouri, the son of John and Abbie (McVay) Reberry. He married Ann Ballard on March 13, 1982 in Springfield, Missouri and she survives at the home. Larry served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War as a cannoneer with Duster Quads and Searchlights attached to the 25th Infantry. He worked as a machine shop foreman for Tuthill-MD Pneumatics in Springfield, Mo. for 15 years until he retired in 1992.

Funeral services will be held on May 23, 2018 at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00pm.

Survivors also include, his daughter, Katy (Eric) Cawdron of Fulton; five grandchildren, Nicole, Ellie, James, Max and Annabelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeff Reberry, two brothers, Terry and Garry.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery or to Welcome Home Inc. Homeless Veterans Organizations in care of the family.