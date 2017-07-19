Larry Ray Bowman, age 73 of Hartsburg, passed away July 18, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Larry was born December 11, 1943 in Carthage, Missouri the son of Earl Ray and Rubie Palmer Bowman. He married Valerie Williams on April 26, 1992 in Ashland and she survives. Larry retired from the maintenance department and bus driver in the Southern Boone County School in Ashland.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on July 23, 2017 at 1:30pm. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hartsburg, Mo.

Survivors include, his wife Valerie; three daughters, Missy Arnold of Columbia, Shelly (Jeff) Berg of Columbia, Jaime (Steven) Clark of Harrisburg, one son, Michael (Carrie) Riccio of Jacksonville, N. Carolina: five grandchildren, Seth Phillips, Victoria Clark, Faith Clark, Olivia Riccio and Eden Riccio; one brother, William (Janice) Bowman of Mindenmines, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents one brother, Stephen Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. PLeasant Cemetery in care of the family.