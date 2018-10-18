Kyle Gene Garrett of Ashland, passed away at his home on October 17, 2018, he was 57 years old. Kyle was born October 28, 1960 in Jefferson City, the son of Jackie and Billie Jean Quinn, Garrett. He was self employed with Ashland Gutter Co. Kyle loved his family, friends and had a passion for music. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church , with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am at the church.

Survivors include his parents, Jackie and Billie Jean Garrett, his children, Miranda Garrett and Zane Garrett; his stepson, Zachary Spurling; his sister, Kim (Dwane) Vandelicht; three grandchildren, Jackson, Carson and Lily; his grandmother, Meda Beth Garrett all of Ashland.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to his Grandchildren’s Education Fund or to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.