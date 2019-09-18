Kirk Lay Morefield of Ashland passed away at his home on September 16, 2019, he was 67 years old. Kirk was born April 20, 1952 in St. Louis, the son of Fred Chester Morefield and Virginia June Loughrige, Morefield. He married Barbara Nittler on December 18, 1984 in Florissant, Mo. Kirk worked for the University of Missouri as a respiratory therapist. He was a member of Ashland Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at Ashland Baptist Church on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Survivors include: his son Jordan Michael (Samantha) Morefield of Ashland; one daughter, Carrie Melissa Morefield of Columbia; and two grandsons, Trenton and Easton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2012, his son Aaron in 2006, one brother, Kevin Fred Morefield, one sister Kellie Virginia Morefield.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Morefield Children’s Education Fund in care of the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.