Kenneth E. Pauley, 94 of Ashland passed away August 23, 2017 at Boone Hospital.

Kenneth was born in Southern Boone County on February 20, 1923, the son of Artie Griggs and Nancy Ellen (Sapp) Pauley. He married Mary Louise Green on June 16, 1949 in Jefferson City. Kenneth was a lifelong farmer, in addition to working for Columbia Printing for 30 years as a pressman. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army during WWII from February 6, 1943 to March 8, 1946.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on Sunday August 27, 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Ashland, two sons, Gary (Dian) Pauley of Columbia, Mark Pauley of Ashland; 3 grandchildren, Erin (Matt Spry) Pauley, Kara (Bryan) Kutschkau and Katie (Caleb) Rouse; four great grandchildren, Halle and Haven Rouse, Andrew and Lucy Kutschkau, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight sisters, one brother, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Pauley.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery 6300 New Salem Lane, Ashland Missouri 65010.