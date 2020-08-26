Kenneth Ray Chapman of Jefferson City passed away at his home on August 23, 2020 , he was 77 years old.

He was born July 12, 1943 in Sacramento CA, the son of Horace W. and Edna Quick Chapman . He married Shirley Chapman on April 8, 1965 in Ashland and she preceded him in death.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Puppies for Parole, 2729 Plaza Drive, Jefferson City.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Angela) Chapman and Kenneth (Lori) Chapman both of Columbia; two brothers, Robert Dale Chapman of Columbia and Phillip Chapman of Hallsville; five grandchildren, Allie, Cole, Elijah, Kirstin and Noah.