Ken Bowden of Lake Ozark passed away June 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a brief illness. This came as a shock to all who knew and loved him including his wife, Susan and son Chad who were at his side.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Lake Ozark Christian Church, 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, Mo. Services at 2 p.m. followed by visitation with the family in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Ken requested golf or casual attire.

Ken was born in Eldon, Mo., February 19, 1946 to Max and Frances Bowden and graduated from Ashland High School in Ashland, Mo., class of 1964. He attended the University of Missouri for one year before entering the United States Air Force. He served for six years before being honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. During his service he met Susan Rogers while stationed in Louisiana and they married January 25, 1969. He attended Northeast Louisiana University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist until his retirement and then continued to work part-time.

Ken enjoyed playing golf and pickleball, traveling, spending time with his granddaughter Lillie and flying small planes as a licensed pilot. He was a member of Lake Ozark Christian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder. He was a past rotary member and a licensed Pharmacist in Louisiana, Missouri, Texas and Colorado.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents. Besides his wife Susan he is also survived by his son Chad of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter Lillie also of Dallas, Texas, three brothers, Jim, John and Jerry, one sister, Jean, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to: Camp P82, 434 South Summit Dr, Holts Summit, MO. 65043, Lake Ozark Christian Church and ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.