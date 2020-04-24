Kathryne Lee of Ashland, passed away at her home on April 23, 2020, she was 84 years old. Kathryne was born November 21, 1935 in Columbia the daughter of John and Iva Dunn, Crane. She married Leroy Calvin on December 5, 1953 in Columbia and he preceded her in death on December 24, 1990. She later married Kenneth Lee on December 26, 1992 in Columbia and he also preceded her in death on June 16, 1996. Kathryne was a member of the Nashville Baptist Church. She retired from 3M, where she worked as a line worker.

Graveside services will be held on April 26, 2020 at 2:00pm in Nashville Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Robert (Ellen) Calvin of Ashland, Steve (Kathy) Calvin of Ashland and Wendell (Lisa) Calvin of Lohman; one daughter, Lila Matheny of Ashland; two brothers, Tom (Judy) Crane of Columbia and Mel (Martha) Crane of Ashland; one sister, Ruby Marsden of Columbia; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn, one great grand- daughter, Kara Calvin.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Nashville Cemetery in care of the family.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.