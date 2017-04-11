June McDonald Rutter, 88, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Columbia.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sat., April 15, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia. Friends may gather from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

June was born Dec. 6, 1928 in Joplin, to Louis and Leona Saunders McDonald.

After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1950 with a BS in Elementary Education and a member of Delta Gamma, she married Charles Rutter in Joplin. She would work as a teacher in the Ashland Public Schools and substitute in the Columbia school system for many years before retiring.

She is survived by four children, Jim Rutter (Catherine VanVoorn) of Columbia, David Rutter (Jane) of Ashland, Scott Rutter (Sara), and Brenda Walker (David) each of Columbia; ten grandchildren, Charles Rutter (Stephanie) of Durham, N.C., Rachel Rutter of Kearney, Laura Nutt (Ken), Corey Myers each of Ashland, Jacob Myers (Sarah) of Germany, Justin Rutter of Columbia, Elliot Rutter of Denver, Colo., Brandon Walker of Denver, Colo., Kate Walker of Columbia, and Libby Walker of Lawrence, Kan.; one niece, two nephews, and sister-in-law, Jane Smith (Ray) of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Charles on July 12, 2001.