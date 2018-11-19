June Petit, age 81, passed away November 15, 2018 in Holt Summit.

She was born June 8, 1937 in Buckner Illinois, the daughter of Charlie and Julie Proville Petit. She worked for Ellis Fischel Hospital as a custodian for years. June attended Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Holt Summit. She was a loving person, an amazing mom, grandma and great grandma (Nana). She loved to color and go shopping.

Funeral Services will be on November 20, 2018 at 1:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00pm.

Survivors include, her grandchildren , Stacy Fuemmeler and Mike Fuemmeler; three great grandchildren, Jean, Harper and Breanna.

She was preceded in death by one son, Ernest Sloan;one daughter, Norma Jean Fuemmeler; three brothers, Victor, Kenneth and Louie; three sisters, Mary Barlow, Pauline Lamonte and Lauran Durall

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are to American Cancer Society, in care of the family.