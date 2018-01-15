Judy Mae Vandelicht, 74 of Ashland, Missouri passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Boone Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1943 in Ashland; a daughter of Charles and Naydean Forbis Gilmore. She was united in marriage to John “Jay” Vandelicht in New Bloomfield at Providence Baptist Church on May 12, 1962 by Rev Crews.

Judy graduated from New Bloomfield High School in May 1961. She retired from the University of Missouri after 35 years of service. After her retirement she worked at the Missouri Cancer Associates. She was a member of the Concord Baptist Church. Judy had great joy in spending time with family and friends. She loved to watch her kids and grandkids in all sports and other activities. She loved to sew, do crafts, working in her flower beds, gardening and especially watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Mizzou basketball and football.

She is survived by her husband John “Jay” Vandelicht of Ashland, two sons, Dwane (Kim) Vandelicht; Kevin (Paula) Vandelicht; one daughter Sherry (Vandelicht) White of Ashland; six grandchildren: Wade (Ashley) Vandelicht, Mallory (Seth) Mote, Jacob White, Skyler White, Nathan Vandelicht, Caleb Vandelicht; five great grandchildren: Jacklyn, Maci, Laken, Rylee and Harrison; four brothers: Wilbur (Susie) Gilmore, Elva (Karen) Gilmore, Tommy Gilmore and Randy (Virginia) Gilmore; one uncle; Wayne (Helen) Forbis, one aunt; Margaret (Noah) Jordan. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Naydean Gilmore, two sisters; Betty Carrinder and Donna Patrick; and two brothers: Edward “Sonny” Gilmore and Lonnie Gilmore.

Friends were received from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 10, 2018 at Concord Baptist Church, 3724 West Truman Blvd, Jefferson City, Missouri. Funeral services were held at 12:00 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, 3724 West Truman Blvd, Jefferson City. Interment was at Steedman Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy made be to Missouri Cancer Association, Patient Assistance Fund.

