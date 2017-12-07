Judy Kay Nichols Poe, age 75, of Bethel, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017, at her home in Bethel.

Judy was born on April 11, 1942, in Boone County, Missouri, the daughter of Gerald Clayton and Opal Louise Bennett Nichols. She married William Lentton Poe on April 11, 1963 in Taylor, Missouri. He survives.

Judy is survived by three children, Theresa Malcarne (John) of Bethel, Missouri, Derrick Poe (Kathy) of Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, and Marlys Perez Anderson (Osbin) of Bethel, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Resa Malcarne, Shaughn Malcarne, Hunter Poe, Kyle Poe, Jessica Poe, Cody Poe, and Garret Anderson; one great grandson, Keanu Malcarne; one sister, Kathryn Lund (Martin Jr.) of Bethel, Missouri; and was a surrogate mother to numerous nieces, nephews, and friends of the family.

She is preceded in death by parents, and two sisters, Dorothy Sue Blount, and Willa Dean Turner.

Judy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Macon, Missouri and the Relief Society Organization. She was an avid genealogist, who liked to travel overseas, enjoyed arts and musical Broadway shows, and in her earlier years belly dancing.

She served as a deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s in Palmyra, Missouri and she and her husband owned and operated a fine jewelry store in Columbia, Missouri. Her greatest joy was spending time at family reunions and time with her family.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Macon, Missouri, with Bishop Joseph Elliott and Jim Beckley officiating. Burial was in the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri. Visitation was held from 10-11am, Tuesday morning at the church.

The family suggests memorials be made to the family expenses.