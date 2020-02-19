Judy Ann Yoder of Doniphan, Mo., passed away February 12, 2020, she was 70 years old. Judy was born October 8, 1949 in Bernie, MO, the daughter of Winifred and Helen Hunt, Green. She was married to Ronald Brown Sr., Gary Taylor and later to Sam Yolder. Judy loved fishing, gardening and spending time with her grand kids and great grand kids.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm at Robinson Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors include, her children, Ronald Brown Jr. of California MO, Jesse (Amy) Brown of Jefferson City, Gary (Susan) Taylor of Ashland, Kathie (Kurt) Schenewerk of Jefferson City, Angie (John) Christian of Meta, Crystal Brown of Atlanta GA, Michelle (Matthew) McIrvin of Doniphan, Tina Miller of Moscow Mills, Mo ; one sister, Debbie Mozingo of Columbia; seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Matthew Schenewerk and three sisters, Joyce Elder, Trish Green and Ruth Green.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the family.