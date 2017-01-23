Juanita Bennett 1941-2017

Juanita May Bennett of Hartsburg, passed away January 20, 2016 at Fulton Nursing and Rehab, she was 75 years old.

Juanita was born September 21, 1941 in Hartsburg, the daughter of Oscar and Lula Wohlgemuth Thomas. She married Eddie Bennett on June 30, 1960 in Hartsburg and he preceded her in death in 2004. Juanita retired from State Farm Insurance, was a member of Nashville Baptist Church.

Graveside Services will be held on January 24 at 11:00am at Nashville Cemetery.

Survivors include, three sons, Roger (Angie) Bennett, Garry Paul Bennett of Hartsburg and Michael (Sara) Bennett of Fulton, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one brother, Howard (Ruthie) Thomas of Tibbetts, Mo.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested Alzheimers Association in care of Michael Bennett 1798 County Road 354, Fulton, Missouri, 65251

Also preceding in death is her brother, Wayne Thomas.

Arrangements under the directions of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland Mo.