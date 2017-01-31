John “JC” Selby         1934-2017

John “JC” Selby, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2017, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John Curtly Selby was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Ashland, Missouri, to Ralph and Alma (Nichols) Selby. He was a graduate of Ashland High School. JC was employed at Ralston Purina in St. Louis for a couple of years. On Jan. 17, 1954, he married Janet Swenson in Centralia, Missouri. The couple moved to rural Welton, Iowa in 1956 where they farmed and raised their family. The retired and moved to DeWitt five years ago.

He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, DeWitt and the Welton Volunteer Fire Department. He coached Little League and enjoyed Oliver tractors, going on tractor rides, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and attending grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Janet; children, Mike (Jill) Selby of Delmar, Iowa, Melissa (Steven) Schepers of DeWitt, Iowa, Mark (Linda) Selby of Delmar and Melanie (Mark) DouBrava of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Chad (Heather) Selby, Tyler Driscoll, Alycia (Mike) Elkins, Nick (Brittany) Selby, Kayla Selby, Mason and Mya DouBrava; a great-granddaughter Hadley Selby; brothers, Donald (Faye) Selby of Joplin, Missouri, Lewis (Marlene) Selby and Wayne (Carolyn) Selby of Ashland, Missouri and Terry (Pat) Selby of Columbia, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Proceeding JC in death were his parents and a grandson, Cory Selby.

Visitation was held Monday, January 30 at the United Methodist Church in DeWitt with service held on Tuesday, January 31 in the Church with Pastor Tom Boomershine and Pastor Jerry Reynolds officiating. Burial was held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

