JoAnn McDow of Ashland, passed May 14, 2017 at Ashland Healthcare, she was 79 years old.

JoAnn was born October 8, 1937 in Hartsburg, the daughter of Lawrence and Romaine Basinger Lammers. She married Marvin McDow on November 14, 1956 in Ashland and he preceded her in death. JoAnn was a member of Hartsburg Baptist Church, she loved gardening, golf and watching her favorite teams play, the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Wednesday May 17, 2017 at 11:00 am with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am before the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include, her children Mike (Toni) McDow of Hallsville and Cheryl Moses of Ashland; three brothers, Larry (Judy) Lammers, Gary (Sharon) Lammers and Finis (Jackie) Lammers all of Hartsburg; two sisters, Laverne Perkins of Ashland and Debbie (Randy) Becht of Waynesville, sister-in-law Marcia Lammers, brother-in-law Jr. Nichols; four grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) Bauer, Megan (Justin) Armontrout, Michael Diane (Michael) Rodgers and Steven Moses; seven great grandchildren, Eden, Easton and Eva Bauer, Rhett and Adlyne Rodgers, Jackson and Ali Armontrout.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.