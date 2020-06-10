Joan L. Head of Ashland, passed away June 09, 2020 at her home in Ashland, she was 87 years old. Joan was born March 14, 1933 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Noah and Hildred Barnes, James. She married Loren Head on June 6, 1952 in Rocheport Mo and he preceded her in death. She was a member of Faith Family Church. She worked as a secretary for many years.

Funeral Services will be held on June 13, 2020 at 2:30PM at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland with private burial following on the home place.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:30pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include, her children, Kenneth Head of Columbia; Carl (Debby) Head of Ashland, Kevin (Renae) Head of Laplata, MO, Steven (Laurie) Head of Sturgeon, Deborah Duermeyerof Columbia and Katheryn (James) of Ashland; two brothers, Gary (Fern) James of Rocheport; one sister, Jackie (Charles) Kimsey of Midway; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother