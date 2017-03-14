Jesse Steelman 1948-2017

Jesse Lee Steelman of Ashland, passed away at his home on March 13, 2017, he was 68 years old.

Jesse was born May 10, 1948 in Jefferson City, the son of Hurschel and Edith Griffin, Steelman.

He married Beverly Glascock on September 4, 1971 at Goshen Church. Jesse retired from Ameren, where he worked as a pipefitter. He attended Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. He was a member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge #156 A.F.A.M and Ashland Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 309. Jesse loved spending his time watching his grandchildren participating in sports and their activities. He loved NASCAR and he attended races all his life, following local drivers, Billy Vaughn, Blythe Racing team and Mike Trent.

Funeral Services will be held on March 16, 2017 at 10:30am at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Wednesday March 15th at the funeral home.

Survivors include, his wife Beverly of Ashland; three sons, Shawn (Jamie) Steelman , Shannon (Faith) Steelman and Scott (Amber) Steelman

Seven grandchildren, Marideth Metcalf, Fletcher McCune, Johnna McCune, Hayden Steelman, Reese Steelman, Madison Steelman and Gracie Steelman

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice Compassus or Goshen Cemetery, in care of the family P.O. Box 114 Ashland, Missouri 65010