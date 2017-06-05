Jerry Mockbee 1939-2017

Jerry Gilbert Mockbee, age 78, passed away at Boone Hospital Center following a severe fall at home.

Jerry was born to Gilbert Clarence Mockbee and Beulah Hendricks Staats Mockbee on March 15, 1939 at home on the Boone County banks of Cedar Creek. He worked for over 30 years at the University of Missouri – Columbia, and for 20 years at Stephen’s College before that. Jerry loved to shoot, hunt, fish, sing, play guitar & harmonica, and read history.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Orah May Breedlove Mockbee, and three stepchildren he loved and raised as his own: Elaine (Joe) Strawn of Columbia, Missouri, Robert (Christine) Corum of Seward, Nebraska and Kalea (Timm) Benner of Georgetown, Kentucky. Six grandchildren also survive him, Hannah Strawn, Gracie Strawn, Drew Benner, Zach Benner, Seth Benner and Rowdy Benner. He is also survived by his half-brother, Wayne (Shirley) Staats and their children of Callaway County, Wayne Raymond (Karen) Staats, Arnold Staats and Loretta (Doug) Lewis and their children and grandchildren. Surviving children of his deceased siblings are David (Karen) Todd, John (Chris) Staats, Joe (Michelle) Staats, Jeff Staats, Frank Staats, Wallace Ray (Stacy) Staats, and Wayne Staats. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Ruth Breedlove Hertzberg of Springfield, Missouri and Juanita Breedlove Marshall and husband Gary of Neosho, Mo. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive in the Columbia and Fulton areas and in Illinois and Iowa.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Flora Belle Staats and Gaylord Gary of Iowa and her children Steven Todd and Deborah Padgett Gilbert; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Claudine Staats and Wallace and Bonnie Staats of Columbia, Missouri, and Dysart and Irene Staats of Mt. Vernon, IL, and their son Jerry Staats. Jerry’s parents-in-law, George Breedlove and Audery Breedlove Thompson, and Brother-in-law, Jim Wilkes, also preceded him in death.

Visitation begins at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 5, 2017, with funeral services at 3:00, both at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia MO, 65202. Burial will follow immediately at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jerry loved animals and adopted many neighborhood strays. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Missouri, in care of and addressed to Memorial Funeral Home.

Online tributes may be left at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.