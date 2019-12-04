Jeremy Lee Leonard, 42, of Ashland passed away December 2, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital. Jeremy was born December 22, 1976, in Aurora, Colorado, the son of Dennie and Marlene Chisholm Leonard. Jeremy met Marsha Hess on December 2, 1996, and they married August 21, 2004. Together they have two children, Darrian and Raven. He was employed with YC Power Sports and became part of their family. Family and friends know Jeremy as a devoted and loving father, husband, brother, son and friend. There was never a more loving person and will be sorely missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. at Ashland Baptist Church.

Jeremy is survived by, his wife, children and parents, six brothers and sisters, Travis (Paula ) Leonard, Michelle (Gary) Hinkle, Rob (Tammy) Leonard, Mike (Mary) Leonard, Bob (Jo) Leonard and Kathy (Al) Youngblutt and several nieces and nephews and his grandcats and granddog.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.