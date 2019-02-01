Jeanette Rae Kendall passed away January 31, 2019 at South Hampton in Columbia, she was 76 years old. Jeanette was born August 12, 1942 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Rigg, Bogan. She worked for the Auto Auction as a secretary. She owned and operated Best Western Haymarket in Columbia for many years. Jeanette was involved in the 4-H Clover Kids.

Memorial Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Ashleigh) Kendall of Columbia, Jessica Kendall of Warsaw; one brother, Lee (Bonnie) Bogan of Hagerhill, Kentucky; and her grandchildren, Derek Vitoux, Brittani Batye, Jordyn and Jarred Kendall all of Columbia; an her significant other, Joe Davis of Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are to Central Missouri Honor Flight in care of the family.