Janet Louise Hogg, 69, of Fulton, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at her home in Fulton, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Hartsburg Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Rev. Don Snyder officiating.

Janet was born on January 15, 1949 in Hartsburg, Mo., the daughter of Roy Esker and Virginia Lee (Nichols) Birdsong. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa, Iowa in 1967 and then retired from USDA/FSA in 2016 as a Program Technician. Janet enjoyed golfing and was a member of Ladies Golfing Club at Tanglewood Golf Course. She also enjoyed gardening and doing yard work around the house, even mowing. Janet was an avid outdoors person, whether it was camping or horseback riding with her family or going to the river fishing, she just loved being around her daughters and adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include: two daughters, Donni Mize (Jeff) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Ricci Grabski (Fabian) of Maryland Heights, Mo.; her mother, Virginia Lee Birdsong of Hartsburg, Mo.; two brothers, Roger Birdsong (Beverly) of Columbia, Mo., and Steve Birdsong (Sheryl) of Montgomery City, Mo.; one sister, Kay Price (Claude) of Ottumwa, Iowa; three grandchildren, Justin Mize (Megan Rasmussen), Kayla Mize and Connor Grabski; several nieces, nephews and cousins along with wonderful neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Esker Birdsong.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association, c/o Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St, Fulton, MO 65251.

