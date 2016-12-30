James L. McGee of Ashland, passed away at his home on December 29, 2016, he was 68 years old. Jim was born December 26, 1948 in El Paso, Texas, the son of James E. McGee and Natalina Galli Nichols. He served in the U.S. Army.

Jim married Marie Rice on March 24, 1979 in Columbia and she survives. He drove a truck for National Carriers, UPS and Fed Ex. He loved fishing and hunting.

Memorial services will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.

Jim is also survived by his mother, Natalina Nichols of Columbia; two sons, Gregory (Kathryn) McGee of San Antonio, Texas, Jesse McGee of Ashland; a daughter, Michele McGee State of Arizona; five grandchildren, Avery and Lily Mae, Kip, Kevin and Keith; two brothers, Earl McGee and Mike McGee; four sisters, Diane (Terry) Farrar, Joann Davis, Edna Allen and Dawn Hayden.

He is preceded in death by one brother, John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Woodcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.