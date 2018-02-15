James Kruse passed away February 14, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare, he was 81 years old. James was born April 1, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Earl and Mildred Malmberg, Kruse. Jim served in the US Air Force. He retired as a machinest from Robit Screw Machine Company, he owned and operated the company. He married Laurel Mondry on November 10, 1996 in Lake Linden, Michigan and she survives. He was a horseman, loved the outdoors, raising iris’s. Jim and his wife loved traveling’

Services will be held at a later date

Also surviving are his step-children, Shawn (Kris) Norton of North Dakota and Shelly Bourquin of Wisconsin; three step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild; and his sister, Janet Bradner of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.