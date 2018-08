Jack (Tony) Anthony Carpenter of Ashland passed away August 3, 2018 , he was 37 years old. Tony was born January 3, 1981 in Redlands CA, the son of the late Jack Carpenter and Michelle Szulkowski.

There will be no services.

Survivors include, his Mom, Michelle (Keith) Crane of Ashland; one brother, David Carpenter of Ashland; three sisters, Caroline (Dustin) McKinley of Rolla, Danielle Carpenter of Fulton and Raven (Tim) Carlson of Columbia.